We Tried To Drink Our Way Through Pinterest Crafts

If you're like us, you love nothing more than to stay home and make shit that you pine after on Pinterest. You are the Martha Stewart of your own crafty domain.
R29ers Michael Brown and Nell Riley have taken stay-home crafting to the next level — with a bottle of wine. They paint, drink, and share everything they feel about the art of crafting. Specifically Nell, who explains her fear of DIY.
Watch as these two try their hand at making a simple inspiration box — while the other hand holds a full glass.
