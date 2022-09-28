Drew Barrymore just threw a hat into the multi-functional cookware ring with a fresh addition to her aptly-named kitchenware line Beautiful (available exclusively at Walmart). On Tuesday, the famed actress and entrepreneur debuted the electric 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet that sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks, serves, and more all for $59 — no stove required. It also comes dipped in four of the brand's signature, dashing colorways: Black Sesame, Oyster Grey, Sage Green, and White Icing. Those of us deep into the kitchenware community can't help but think of another aesthetically-pleasing pan that tackles the job of eight other dishes — so, we'll see what this one brings to the table (literally). And, while the electric skillet is the star of today's show, Barrymore also threw a $69 slow cooker, $99 juicer, $17 to-go cup, and $30 portable blender into the cookware mix that are definitely click-worthy.
Barrymore first launched Beautiful in March of 2021, and its starting Pistachio-hue lineup consisted of a touchscreen air fryer, high-performance blender, one-touch electric kettle, programmable coffee maker, two-slice toaster, along with an air fryer toaster oven. Since then, she's introduced new colorways, kitchen gadgets, cutlery, and now more pretty appliances.
The 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet features a cast aluminum extender that increases the cookware's depth capacity by two quarts (from 5-quarts to 7-quarts to be exact), a non-stick coating, and five heat settings. When you buy, you also receive a stainless steel steam rack and a lid rest. Feel free to fry up eggs, slow cook a pot roast, steam some veggies, and the like. And remember: you're free from the shackles of the stove and can whip up whatever you'd like, wherever you'd like thanks to the electric base.
As for the other new additions, they're nothing we haven't seen before, but that's actually a part of their charm — the beauty of Barrymore's line lies in the simplicity, appearance, and affordability of the products. The juicer, for example, gets the job done with five basic, beginner-friendly settings: soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens, and hard vegetables. Walmart reviewer Gabrielle mentions that it's "the best and most stylish juicer [they] have ever owned." Meanwhile, according to its on-site description, the 6-quart Slow Cooker makes enough food for up to seven people with, once again, five straightforward presets: meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili. The Portable Blender is both rechargeable and cordless. In fact, one full battery charge makes up to 22 drinks — anything from smoothies to iced drinks and more all with the touch of a single button. When you've made your drink, take it with you, or pour it into the stainless steel and vacuum sealed No Drippy Sippy Stainless Steel Tumbler. Obviously, the choice is yours.
We could gab about every dreamy kitchenware sitting in Drew Barrymore's Beautiful warehouse — sleek air fryers, chic coffee makers, and gleaming toasters galore. But, in honor Barrymore's effortless collection, we'll keep things short, simple, and sweet: shop the collection, here.
