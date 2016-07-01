Our love of Snapchat isn't exactly a secret. And truth be told, its filters are most of the fun. While the current offering is fairly extensive — from dog tongues to magical rainbow vomit — we got to thinking: What filters do we wish existed, but don't?
We asked R29 staffers about their fantasy Snapchat filters and they're really good (and they're not even in our new favorite filter-filled app, SNOW). From pallin' around with puppies or Justin Bieber to some Hump Day silliness, here are the 10 filters we're hoping the brilliant folks at Snapchat will create someday.
Take a look at the filter dreams we turned into reality. Hey, Snapchat — let us know if you need any more ideas.
