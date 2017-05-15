I can’t count the number of times I’ve been fooled by a double-ended beauty product. I’m the type who sees an ad for one of these magic wands and I’m already out the door to snap it up — because who could resist the lure of a smoky eye or flawless red lip in one quick, convenient tube? I envision myself in a lazy gal’s paradise, applying my whole face in one easy swipe and effortlessly packing away my handy, compact cosmetics.
But, typically, mere hours after I purchase one of these babies, my daydreams are dashed. Usually the case: One end of the product is everything I’ve dreamed of, and the other? Downright disappointing. I use up one side enthusiastically over the next few months, while the other is doomed to meet the bottom of my garbage can. This makes sense when you think about it, though: It’s difficult enough to find a beloved product you’ll use regularly, but two in one? The odds aren’t in your favor.
Thankfully, a few brands have cracked the code to create some absolutely stellar dual-sided products. From skin care and nails to makeup and cosmetic tools, the 10 items ahead definitely won’t fail you when it comes to doing double duty.