The eyes were done in tones of gold, using the the Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Golds on the lids and Desert underneath the eye and in the socket. A touch of blush was added on top of the lid as well. McGrath wet an eyeshadow brush then dipped it in the gold shadow and applied to the inner corner of the eye. Nude pencil was used to line the waterline and the upper lash line was defined with a chocolate pencil, starting at the middle of the lashes and going out to create the tiniest wing. A bronze liquid liner was traced on top of the wing to further define, and top lashes received a coat of new Passion Eyes Mascara