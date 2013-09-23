In a runway season that's been filled with a plethora of natural makeup, nude nails, and undone hair, leave it to the Italians to shake things up in a fashionable way. Milan Fashion Week has seen some pretty fantastic beauty moments, from "graffiti lids" at Prada to the choppy crops at Fendi. Adding their distinctive feminine touch to the fashion fray was Dolce & Gabbana, who sent models swaying down the runway in soft, cherubic hair and makeup.