Though Dō very nearly missed the boat with this treat, we think there are probably still plenty of people out there who want the vibrant trend to continue, especially now that summer is on its way. And, honestly, any sweet shop that has two hour lines outside its doors on a daily basis, which Dō does, can pretty much do whatever it wants. Still, we can’t help but wonder why Dō didn’t launch "Unicorn Madness" sooner, perhaps before many of us started favoring jet black ice cream and charcoal pizza. Maybe the cookie dough shop wanted to take all the credit for keeping the trend alive, and, adding sparkly sprinkles to raw cookie dough is a pretty surefire way to do that.