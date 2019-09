How many times in the last six months have we said, “Okay, this was fun, but we think the unicorn food trend is officially over?” At the end of 2016, we actually put together a list of food trends that we hoped wouldn’t follow us into the new year and unicorn food was at the very top. That seems laughable now since the tail end of April saw the release of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino that basically broke the internet and the brains of baristas across the country. According to Harry Potter, unicorn blood is said to grant immortality so maybe that's why this trend just won't die. Even just a few weeks ago, when we started to see signs of an anti-unicorn movement — e.g. goth food and Chrissy Teigen saying she's "tired of adults liking unicorns " — we were yet again wrong in thinking that the mythical creature was on it's way out. Though it's late in the game, another unicorn food is making its debut tomorrow.