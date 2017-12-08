Looking to add a little last-minute holiday cheer to your home? Don't even think about rushing out to the store to buy something. We teamed up with Bai to bring you the perfect DIY holiday centerpiece project, so you can make your place look festive without spending a fortune. Just follow the easy steps below to transform your home for the whole season.
Materials
4 bottles of Bai Molokai Coconut
Double-sided tape
Gold twine
Small white pebbles
4 winter herb plants (rosemary, sage, thyme, mint)
Additional potting soil, as needed
Instructions
1. Cut the Bai bottles in half.
2. Cover the bottles in twine, using double-sided tape to hold it in place.
3. Fill each bottle with small pebbles.
4. Nestle small winter herb plants in the center of each bottle.
5. Add additional potting soil as needed.
6. Display in the center of your dining room table for the ultimate holiday cheer!
