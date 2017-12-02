You already know how to throw the perfect party — or, so you thought. The recipe goes something like: a choice mix of pals and acquaintances, snacks on snacks on snacks, and, of course, the right amount of icebreakers (read: booze). But to make your bash truly one to remember? We teamed up with Segura Viudas Cava to craft the DIY Cava cocktail tower of your dreams — complete with colorful, candy-filled ice cubes. This delicious display warrants a toast.
Pomegranate Peach Ice Cubes
Ingredients
4 peaches, peeled and pitted
Pomegranate arils
Ice-cube tray
Instructions
1. Puree peaches in a blender until smooth.
2. Place 4 pomegranate arils in each ice-cube divot.
3. Fill each ice-cube divot with peach puree.
4. Freeze until solid.
Blackberry Lime Ice Cubes
Ingredients
4 limes, sliced
Ice-cube tray
Cranberry, blackberry, and blueberry juices, mixed
Instructions
1. Cut each lime slice into triangles. Place 1 or 2 in each ice-cube divot.
2. Pour 1 oz of juice mixture into each divot.
3. Freeze until solid.
Strawberry Rosé Ice Cubes
Ingredients
5 strawberries, sliced
Ice-cube tray
Rosé
Instructions
1. Place one strawberry slice in each ice-cube divot.
2. Fill each ice-cube divot with 1 oz of rosé.
3. Freeze until solid.
Raspberry-Sorbet Sprinkle Ice Cubes
Ingredients
1/2 pint raspberry sorbet
Sprinkles
Ice-cube tray
Instructions
1. Melt 1/2 pint of raspberry sorbet in the microwave, about 1 minute.
2. Place sprinkles in each ice-cube divot.
3. Spoon melted sorbet into each divot.
4. Freeze until solid.
Pineapple Gummy-Bear Ice Cubes
Ingredients
Gummy bears
Ice-cube tray
Pineapple juice
Instructions
1. Place 3 gummy bears in each ice-cube divot.
2. Pour 1 oz of pineapple juice into each divot.
3. Freeze until solid.
Sparkling Cocktails
Ingredients
30 flavored ice cubes
3 bottles Segura Viudas Cava
Instructions
1. Add a flavored ice cube to each coupe.
2. Top with Cava.
Cava Cocktail Tower
Ingredients
30 coupe glasses
30 ice cubes
3 bottles of Segura Viudas Cava
Instructions
1. On a large, flat, sturdy surface, make a 4 x 4 square of coupe glasses, with each glass touching its neighbor. Quickly add an ice cube to each glass.
2. Build the second layer by placing a coupe centered on the diamond of negative space between each of the coupes on the first layer. Add an ice cube to each glass. Continue building the layers and adding ice cubes to each coupe until you have just one glass to place.
3. Pop a bottle of Segura Viudas Cava, and pour it into the top coupe. Continue until the coupes in the bottom layer are filled.
Please drink responsibly.
