Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away — Singapore, to be exact — a couple met, fell in love, and agreed to spend the rest of their lives together. And because this bride and groom really, really loved Disney, only one wedding theme was worthy of their fairy-tale ceremony.
"Disney clearly left a strong impression on both of us in our childhoods — the magic, the mystique, and the romance," lifestyle consultant Juliana Chong Stryker says of her November 2014 wedding to husband Bobby. "There’s something about Disney’s fairy tales that simply speaks to the child in all of us. We were both literally a pair of hopeful romantics when we met and our shared love of Disney became something central to our very own fairy-tale romance.
"Despite being from such different backgrounds and from different parts of the world, we had so much in common, with Disney being one of those common passions. It felt like it was meant to be! So it came as no surprise that we both jumped on the idea of having a Disney fairy-tale-themed wedding when we started to plan our nuptials."
The big day involved Beauty and the Beast-inspired outfits for the bride and groom, a cake straight out of a storybook, and guest tables paying homage to classic Disney films. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. The couple also flew to Paris for a pre-wedding photo shoot bringing Disney's most beloved love stories to life. Then there's the wedding entrance video, modeled after the Amy Adams film Enchanted, and a reception dress inspired by Elsa in Frozen.
Click through to see it all unfold. Walt would surely approve.
