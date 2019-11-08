Reddit’s Dirtiest Pick-Up Lines Will Make You Blush

We’re all familiar with “Hey baby, what’s your sign?” and “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.” But what about… dirty pick-up lines. You know, the sexy kind. And these pick-up lines have a very different purpose than cheesy pick-up lines, and are generally not good idea to use on strangers. Before you ask somebody, "Want to come over and watch porn all night on my new mirror?" you should be very sure they’d like to hear it.
In fact, dating experts say that attempting to get a date with a pick-up line usually isn't going to work. "It's not necessarily about what you say, but whether or not you say something that feels genuine or right to you," Gabrielle Applebury, a sex and marriage counselor in Orange County, CA, previously told Refinery29. "[Using a pre-written pick-up line] is going to register on the other person that something is a little bit off.”
All that said, pick-up lines are still a lot of fun to read… and you know best how your partner would respond to something like, “Are you a stack of dirty dishes? ‘Cause I want to get you wet and do you all night long.”
So, here are the best dirty pick-up lines on Reddit.
Funniest Dirty Pick-Up Lines
Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Use On Tinder Or Dating Apps
“Hey baby, are you a tiny wooden stick and I'm an equal amount of red phosphorus? Because we're a match!” — Enzo1030
“Are you the University of Phoenix? Because I'm pursuing you online from my couch.” — explodingcharmbomb
Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Are A Little Sexual
“My magic watch says you're not wearing any underwear. Oh you are? It must be 15 minutes fast.” — Danielle825
"That shirt looks very becoming on you. Then again if I was on you, I'd be coming too." — ANBU_Black_0ps
Cute But Dirty Pick-Up Lines That Aren’t Too Cheesy
Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Say To Women
“Are you a stack of dirty dishes? ‘Cause I want to get you wet and do you all night long.” — supream-potato
“Do you have pet insurance? No. That's too bad because your pussy is going to get pounded tonight.” (via anonymous)
“I was on Tinder and swiped right on a girl with the same name as me. I sent the first message, and it rea, ‘I've always wanted to date myself!!’” — ajd011394
Dirty Pick-Up Lines To Say To Men
“I just bought this lamp that turns on and off when you clap. Wanna come over so I can clap my ass on your dick and we can turn it into a rave?” — KramerTheAssMan
