"'La Vida Es Un Carnaval' by Celia Cruz. But when I want to feel powerful, I also reflect on the things my father used to say to me when we were kids. His words give me the strength to keep moving forward, no matter what: Things like, 'never take no for an answer,' or 'keep asking until you find the way.' He used to tell me all the time that I was the smartest kid he knew, and that always made me feel powerful (I found out later that he said the same thing to all my siblings, and I love him for that)."