Occupation: Senior Associate, Digital Media

Industry: Advertising

Age: 25

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $54,000

Paycheck Amount (1x/week): ~$700

Gender Identity: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Rent $501 (I live with my boyfriend, B., and our total rent is $879. We split based on income and since I make a bit more than him, I pay slightly more.)

Student Loans: $288 (I've been paying this amount for two years and still have about $21,000 left to pay off.)

Energy: $15-$30 (depending on the season)

Internet: $29 for my half (this includes Wi-Fi and the modem)

Phone: $20 (I'm still on my parent's plan so I venmo my Dad every month for data. I got a new phone about a year ago and paid out of pocket for that so it's entirely paid off.)

Spotify Premium: $10.78

Apple iCloud: $2.99

Crime Junkie Patreon: $5

Shipt Delivery: $50

Netflix, Hulu, HBO: Mooch off of B. and B.'s fam

Savings: I set up a Roth IRA savings account six months ago. I put a bulk amount in there when I opened it and contribute $250 per month. As of now, I have about $8,000 in there.

Donations: I don't donate every month, but since I get my birth control through Planned Parenthood, I try to donate some each time I go in to pick it up, which is every three months.

