12:30 p.m. — I have a work meeting at 1 so it's time to grab some lunch. I heat up some stir-fry from last night and scarf it down before going out to the trailer to pull on a chunky knit sweater and a beanie so I don't look like I'm still wearing my pajamas (I am), and log into my work meeting. I miss my two colleagues SO MUCH! Before the office shut down in March, we hung out very regularly outside of work, and they are definitely the thing I miss most about working at the office. As the communications team for the statewide educator union, we have been going nonstop since the start of the pandemic, and it shows. We're all fresh off a five-day weekend, but it's clear that none of us want to be in this meeting. Our boss keeps it short, which we appreciate. After the team call, I FaceTime my crew and we talk for another hour.