Something aboutthe interplay didn’t sit right.
But progress is elastic,not linear. We stretch and then rebound. This is a phenomenon called morallicensing, a depressing tendency we all have to retreat to undesirablebehaviors right after we do good. So, you wear a US Women’s Soccer jersey withpride, but you also wear it as a psychological pass. It’s a demonstration toyourself you aren’t sexist. Which is exactly when you reveal you are.
At the end oflast year, 2.5 billion assistants were in our pockets and living rooms. They’rescheduled to outnumber humans by 2023. We have to ask ourselves, now and withpurpose: Who are they teaching us tobecome?
I have a materialstake in this question. I’m not only a consumer of technology, but a creator,as well. As a leader of design at Intuit, where my charter is to powerprosperity for small businesses and the self-employed, I get to decide just howthese bots should behave.
For now, Alexa’sbeen shifted to my study, removed from the family sphere and tucked into aplace where she and I can safely commune. And, here I sit with her, imagininghow we should shape this increasingly ubiquitous technology not just to makeour lives easier, but to make us better.