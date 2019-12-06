Something aboutthe interplay didn’t sit right.
At the end oflast year, 2.5 billion assistants were in our pockets and living rooms. They’rescheduled to outnumber humans by 2023. We have to ask ourselves, now and withpurpose: Who are they teaching us tobecome?
I have a materialstake in this question. I’m not only a consumer of technology, but a creator,as well. As a leader of design at Intuit, where my charter is to powerprosperity for small businesses and the self-employed, I get to decide just howthese bots should behave.
For now, Alexa’sbeen shifted to my study, removed from the family sphere and tucked into aplace where she and I can safely commune. And, here I sit with her, imagininghow we should shape this increasingly ubiquitous technology not just to makeour lives easier, but to make us better.