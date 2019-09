Different Textures Makeup - Matte Lips, Glossy Lids

Whoever said glitter isn't for grown-ups was sorely mistaken — and also a buzzkill. And we're not just talking pretty, girly, fairy-princess sparkle (but yes, we're also fans of that). This edgy, glitter-laden eye packs a whole lot of attitude thanks to chunky flecks of glitter and graphic negative space. To make precise shapes, Smith suggests first outlining the area where you want to place your sparkle with an eyeliner pencil that's close to your skin tone. (Or use a contrasting one if you want to add depth.) Then, dab a cotton swab in petroleum jelly or moisturizer, pick up the glitter, and roll it on your eyelid. If you're having a difficult time getting the pieces to stick, you can also use a pro product, like MAC's Mixing Medium Eyeliner. Either way, because this is glitter we're talking about, you know there's bound to be stray fragments scattered across the rest of your face. For a quick fix, grab a piece of tape and use it like you would a blotting paper to pick up every last fleck.