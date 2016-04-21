Different Textures Makeup - Matte Lips, Glossy Lids

We’re down to try basically any trend that comes our way. Glittery roots? Why not? Tantouring? Been there — attempted that. But here's the catch: We can't completely overhaul our makeup bag just to chase trends, no matter how many IG followers it’ll get us. If we’re going to try out something new, we’re looking to make one single high-impact switch. Meaning, it better be easy.
Enter texture play. We're talking about switching your usual routine for glossy skin, piles of glitter, or velvety matte lips. And the best part is, you can experiment with texture using products you already own. (Read on to get the scoop on a lip topcoat that mattifies your favorite creamy lipsticks.) Here, we dreamed up four mesmerizing looks with the help of Smashbox — a heavy-hitter in the texture game — and makeup artist Allie Smith.
Glitter Liner
Whoever said glitter isn't for grown-ups was sorely mistaken — and also a buzzkill. And we're not just talking pretty, girly, fairy-princess sparkle (but yes, we're also fans of that). This edgy, glitter-laden eye packs a whole lot of attitude thanks to chunky flecks of glitter and graphic negative space. To make precise shapes, Smith suggests first outlining the area where you want to place your sparkle with an eyeliner pencil that's close to your skin tone. (Or use a contrasting one if you want to add depth.) Then, dab a cotton swab in petroleum jelly or moisturizer, pick up the glitter, and roll it on your eyelid. If you're having a difficult time getting the pieces to stick, you can also use a pro product, like MAC's Mixing Medium Eyeliner. Either way, because this is glitter we're talking about, you know there's bound to be stray fragments scattered across the rest of your face. For a quick fix, grab a piece of tape and use it like you would a blotting paper to pick up every last fleck.
Hyper Highlighter
Highlighter is our jam. Why? Because all that glow can make you look like you actually slept for eight hours last night. We'd usually advise to lightly sweep any highlighter on just the tops of your cheekbones — but where's the fun in that? For this all-out look, liberally apply the formula in the corners of your eyes, across your browbone, down the bridge of your nose, atop your cheekbones, and on your Cupid's bow. And if it doesn't seem like you're glowing enough, apply more. "If you're using a creamy product, blot between applications and blend, blend, blend," says Smith.
All Matte Everything
We've been crushing on matte lips for a while now. But the trend does come with some drawbacks. For starters, you may already have found your lip color soulmate in a creamy finish. And, we'll admit, matte formulas tend to be drying by the end of the day. Well, remember that product we teased at earlier? Smashbox's new Insta-Matte Lipstick Transformer is a lipstick game-changer. Applied like a clear gloss on top of any cream lipstick, it turns the finish instantly matte. That means your lipstick arsenal doubles, plus your lips will feel hydrated and smooth all day.
And if you really want to dial up the drama, go ahead and mattify your entire look. That means choosing an eyeshadow with no shimmer and skipping highlighter altogether. Here, Smith chose a matte red blush to apply in a C-shape around the eyes and along the browbone. You can make it more wearable by applying it in a smaller pattern, says Smith, but stay in the same color family as your lipstick for a monochromatic look.
Velvet Lashes
If the idea of textured eyelashes gives you visions of spraying dry shampoo in your eyes, don't worry, it's nothing like that. Instead of applying just a regular colored mascara, Smith created these velvet-effect lashes using a bright-purple powder pigment and clear mascara. After applying your mascara, dip a spoolie brush in loose pigment shadow and run it through your lashes. Make sure to run the powder through immediately, while lashes are still wet, for the most staying power. Finish with a glossy lip for a one-two punch of contrasting texture.
