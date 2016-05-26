Different Eye Makeup Eyeshadow, Eyeliner Looks

When it comes to our most prized possessions, most things fall into two categories. There are your everyday essentials and your gotta-have-it, special-occasion items (the ball gown you bought at a sample sale, the zoodle-maker you still haven't figured out how to use — you get the drift). And nowhere is this more evident than in our makeup bags. As beauty addicts, we get really excited about new, sparkly shadows and out-there colors. We scoop them up and play with them for a bit, but eventually they get relegated to the bottom of our stash. And how sad is that?
We say, enough is enough. We're challenging you to dump those makeup bags upside-down and embrace your forgotten favorites. Because, unlike that ball gown, your beauty game is made to be versatile. We'll even start you off slow — five days, eye makeup only. We enlisted the help of pro makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to dream up five easy-to-follow looks that are enough eye candy to light a fire under your, er, eye-shadow brush. To pull 'em off, you're going to need more than one or two basic mascaras, though, and that's where Revlon's wardrobe of new options comes in. The five formulas with unique brushes do everything from define to lengthen, so you'll find the perfect one to show off your brand-new look. Ready? Let's do this.
