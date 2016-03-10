These Are Not Your Typical Facials

Don't let the word "facial" fool you. The smoothing, soothing, hydrating, decongesting, and brightening benefits of the good ol' complexion booster can be applied to just about every other body part, including (but not limited to) hands, feet, back, butt, and even the vagina (oh, grow up).
Sure, some of this may sound over-the-top (especially that below-the-belt part), but like most of us, you probably appreciate smooth limbs and a hydrated backside. Check out the following slides for inside scoop on seven different kinds of facials. Because even if you don't want to pamper your hooha, there's nothing wrong with indulging a little curiosity.
