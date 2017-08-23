Glow Up With These 7 Simple Skin-Care Tips

Of the many beauty goals we have, the one that probably tops the list is maintaining healthy, glowing skin year-round. But unless you're lucky enough to be living somewhere where four seasons aren't a thing, keeping your skin in tip-top shape 365 requires some seasonal maintenance. Our major concerns at the moment? Greater exposure to UV rays, sweat-clogged pores, and even breakouts that come with the season.
In order to give you a skin-care guide specific to summer's particular mood swings, we spoke to Melanie Palm, MD, dermatologist and director of Art of Skin, and Jessica Wu, MD, Los Angeles-based dermatologist and author of Feed Your Face. They offered expert advice for tweaking your everyday routine, from eating water-rich foods to switching to a lighter moisturizer (like this drugstore hero from Cetaphil). Read on, and prepare to make your skin goals a reality.