What It's Actually Like To Work Behind The Beauty Counter

By 11 a.m., the counter is filling up. Vera tells me Saturdays are still busiest for them, and she needs 17 staffers on deck to keep up with the demands, which seems bonkers considering the counter is the size of a corner shop. I tell them that lots of women find the space too intimidating or overwhelming to approach, thanks to the blinding lights, pounding music, and army of glamorous women. Nene, a student who works part-time on the counter, nods knowingly. "I used to have really bad acne — in fact, I still have the scarring now. I can remember feeling so ashamed if I came in somewhere like this." What changed? I ask her. "I guess I did it a little bit at a time. I would come in and maybe just look, and the next time smile at someone who works there... you know, work up gradually."