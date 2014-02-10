In fashion there are two types of pretty: pretty-pretty and ugly-pretty. And, you know what we mean by the latter: pants that hit at potentially awkward lengths, mixed prints that aren't for the faint of heart, and the occasional odd heel that's impossible to describe but actually makes perfect sense. These offbeat looks are swoon-worthy against all odds, and they're coming at you straight from Delpozo's fall '14 collection.
The line is ethereal and floaty, so it basically transformed Skylight Limited into heaven. And, it masters the kind of ugly-pretty that makes sense of leather gauchos and muted, all-over plaids. A floor-length, copper sequined gown stood out as decidedly vintage against other embellished pieces in pale blue, bright magenta, and flesh tones.
We loved the dramatic overcoats, the thin, wispy skirts, and the sequined booties. Honestly, when we looked across the aisle at each other we could only mouth one word: everything. Mod shifts transitioned into crop tops and full skirts and then orange-hued printed suits. Present-day cool met throwback style with an oversized, white vest; and then we entered the pretty-pretty realm with a red, long-sleeved dress made of lace and knit embroidery. Point is: No matter which type of good lookin' garb you prefer, you can find it in Delpozo's fall '14 line. It's just that, well, pretty.