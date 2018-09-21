Should You Delete Embarrassing Photos Before A Date?

Kaplan always tells her clients not to scroll through their date's Instagram or Facebook before they meet because seeing something on social media could give them an incorrect impression of their date before they ever get a chance to impress them IRL. But, she recognizes that people will snoop anyway, so your best bet is to make sure there's nothing embarrassing for your match to see. "If you're online dating or even job searching, anytime you're putting yourself out there to new people who don't know you, it's important to have an internet presence that you can be proud of," Kaplan says. So if you're looking for a serious relationship, that means deleting any photos of you looking drunk or high, just like you would if you were going for a job interview. Kaplan also suggests deleting kissy-face or duck-face photos, shirtless selfies, and anything else you wouldn't want a stranger to see.