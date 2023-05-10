Ouai & DedCool’s Just-Launched Detergent Is Worth The Splurge

Don't you wish you could be completely surrounded by your favorite fragrance? You already have the shampoo, perfume, and body oil, but you simply need more? Fans of the iconic Ouai scent Melrose Place are having their wildest dreams come true with the brand's recent collaboration. DedCool, a personal and R29-favorite vegan fragrance brand, launched a limited-edition laundry Dedtergent in the Melrose Place scent.
Now, our softest bed sheets and fluffiest robes can smell just like fresh laundry in a beautiful field of roses. My love affair with DedCool is well-documented, and this newest launch is no different — I can now add Ouai to that list because this collaboration officially won over my heart. Keep reading to find out all the sweet-smelling details of my review and why this $35 laundry detergent is definitely worth the splurge.
DedCool's new Dedtergent features everything we love from Ouai's iconic Melrose Place scent with notes of champagne, pink peppercorn, berry, lychee, peony, rose, freesia, jasmine, bergamot, amber, sandalwood, white musk, and cedarwood. I'm not as well-versed in the scent as some Ouai fans, but I am a Dedtergent expert, and I'm surprised by how well Melrose Place blends in with the formula (which is safe for sensitive skin and good for both hand- and machine-washing) — it's shocking that it took Ouai this long to delve into the laundry scent space.
It smells like the perfect summer day, the prettiest of bouquets, and the freshest laundry.
I haven't used any other Melrose Place-scented Ouai products — I judged it too quickly and simply wasn't curious enough to try it out. I saw "rose" and didn't see all the other notes that make this scent what it really is: complex, floral, and fresh. But now, I want to build an entire Melrose Place collection and gather all the perfumes, body oils, and scrubs. I am officially a Melrose Place believer. If I close my eyes as I smell my bottle of Melrose Place Dedtergent, I see myself standing in a field of blooming flowers (mostly roses, obviously) while I feel the fresh wind blowing and the bright sun shining — all while being surrounded in some clean sheets. It smells like the perfect summer day, the prettiest of bouquets, and the freshest laundry.
When I got my clothes out of the dryer, my laundry smelled absolutely heavenly, second only to the scent-love-of-my-life Milk. It's not as strong as some of its other scents, such as Taunt or Spring (almost too strong for my sensitive nose), but it's stronger and lasts longer than Milk. As a true review professional, I tested how long the scent would last on my clothes — and after two days of wearing and sleeping in my freshly Melrose-Place-washed T-shirt, it still smells so good, if a little faint.
I'm not the only one loving this collab, too. Even though it just launched, DedCool and Ouai fans are already reviewing it. They're saying their clothes "smell amazing," they "cannot get enough," and how it's "100% meeting [their] expectations!"
If you couldn't tell, I highly recommend the DedCool x Ouai Dedtergent collab. It's sadly limited edition, but I really hope the brands decide to make it a permanent part of their collection. I'm already grieving not being able to repurchase it once I run out. The mini version, the sample I tried, is good for four washes — the perfect amount if you're not ready to fully commit to the big tin can, which is good for 60 washes. I'd suggest getting the big boy before it's gone (and I'm hoping that won't happen for a while).
