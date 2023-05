Ouai & DedCool’s Just-Launched Detergent Is Worth The Splurge

I haven't used any other Melrose Place-scented Ouai products — I judged it too quickly and simply wasn't curious enough to try it out. I saw "rose" and didn't see all the other notes that make this scent what it really is: complex, floral, and fresh. But now, I want to build an entire Melrose Place collection and gather all the perfumes body oils , and scrubs . I am officially a Melrose Place believer. If I close my eyes as I smell my bottle of Melrose Place Dedtergent, I see myself standing in a field of blooming flowers (mostly roses, obviously) while I feel the fresh wind blowing and the bright sun shining — all while being surrounded in some clean sheets. It smells like the perfect summer day, the prettiest of bouquets, and the freshest laundry.