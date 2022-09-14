DedCool’s Milk Just Got Intense — & We Couldn’t Be More Obsessed

Think about it this way: Milk is for you to smell on yourself, and XTRA Milk is for you and everyone else to smell. It lasts longer, and it's stronger but not in a headache-inducing way — more like I sprayed myself once and people thought I had sprayed the room. And it's still such a nice, deliciously light scent that it doesn't feel overpowering in the slightest. I adore this, and you will, too.