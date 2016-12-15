Picture what you wore the past few times you went out — like, out-out. Now, picture wearing those few looks while standing next to your office water cooler. Kind of a nightmarish situation, no? Now, it's not necessarily a problem that what you wear out doesn't line up with what you wear to work (we don't expect you to wear your slacks to the club or your "freakum" dress to your weekly one-on-ones). But, with holiday-party season in full swing, it's not always feasible to stop at home to change between work and partying.



So, to avoid the aforementioned awkward scenario, you've got to be armed with a few outfit ideas that can take you from one to the other without a not-so-quick-change in the bathroom. There are a few simple ways you can make your office outfits more festive, or your festive outfits more office-appropriate — and chances are, a lot of the pieces you already have in your closet can help you get away with it.



Of course, keeping your own office dress code in mind, be smart and considerate with your styling, and you'll be on your way to your next holiday party straight from the office. Click on to see how it's done.