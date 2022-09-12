Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was always the expectation for me to go to college. Higher education is important to my parents — my dad sacrificed his opportunity to go to college to work and pay for my mom's education when they immigrated to the US, and it was expected that my sister and I would both attend. I have an undergraduate degree that my parents paid for. It was always a given that they would pay for college, but as a caveat, I could only apply to public state schools. Where I grew up, it was the norm that everyone's parents paid for their college, so I was actually resentful of the restriction. It wasn't until later that I realized how lucky I was when I met others for whom this was not the case. After working with people who have come from many different colleges, I know now that the school doesn't matter so much as having a degree, so I'm happy I didn't choose to take out any loans to attend a private school.