Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I have a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in statistics. My parents didn’t save any money for my college so I used a combination of scholarships, grants and student loans, and I worked part time.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents talked about money often! They stressed the importance of saving, taught me about credit, loans etc. We didn’t really talk numbers and my parents didn’t always make the best financial decisions (my mom had credit card debt and didn’t start saving for retirement until recently) but they definitely educated me on personal finance.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Work-study job as a math tutor.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes and no. I lived much more comfortably than my extended family so I always felt lucky. My dad is blind and stopped working when I was in high school so money was tight. I know my parents struggled to make ends meet. My parents worried about money all the time but I didn’t feel the impact of it that much.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, childcare and housing is expensive and I live in a VHCOL area. Right now we don’t have kids so we’re still living comfortably, but we’ll have to re-evaluate when/if we have kids.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I moved out for college at 18 I became 100% financially responsible for myself. I did my own taxes and FAFSA. It was hard and I’m jealous of my friends whose parents helped with food, rent and so on. I know my parents couldn’t help me but that’s something I definitely want to help my kids with. If my husband or I lost our jobs we would only have ourselves to rely on, but I think we’ve built up a decent emergency fund.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My husband received a $400,000+ inheritance when his mom died of cancer.