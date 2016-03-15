We've got good news for anyone who's always felt like flowery patterns were just too precious. Lately, floral dresses are getting the Morticia Addams treatment, with darker color palettes and longer hemlines — think more Stevie Nicks and less Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Just look at the recent shows of Marc Jacobs, Erdem, Burberry, Preen, and Vetements, which all showed long-length dresses in moody, nearly sinister patterns. And even better news: This is a runway trend that's already hitting your local Zara, which means it's about to spread like wildfire. While it may seem counterintuitive to go totally emo for spring, we're not so into arbitrary fashion rules, anyway. Click on to get a head start on the kinds of florals even Daria could get behind.
