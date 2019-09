5 Pro-Approved Nail Colors Perfect For Sweater Weather

KB Shimmer Wine Not? Nail Polish

Committing to one single nail color is tricky enough, but with this KBShimmer shade, you don’t have to be married to a flat tone. “This is a shade-shifting color,” celebrity nail artist Tracylee Percival tells us. “It changes colors depending on how the light hits it.” In fact, this formula has hints of wine, copper, gold, and green. "All of these shades are fall-friendly and look great on all complexions," she says. "I love how I never know what the dominant color will be when I am wearing this."