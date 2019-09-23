5 Pro-Approved Nail Colors Perfect For Sweater Weather

A harsh reality is starting to set in: It's no longer hot enough for sipping fróse on outdoor rooftops in our favorite breezy dresses or denim shorts. Fall is knocking, so our vibe for the next few months is the warmer and cozier, the better. Same goes for our beauty routine — especially our nails.
The splashy neons and soft pastels we've taken to the beach this summer are being phased out by warm, vampy shades, but we aren't complaining. There's something undeniably chic about pairing the perfect burgundy, cinnamon brown, or army green polish with a hot cup of spiked cider and your favorite oversized sweater. It's the finishing touch on any autumnal beauty look.
Of course, the pros are already embracing fall-friendly shades, so we asked them for their favorite dark nail polish shades to get you in the spirit. Check them all out, ahead.
KB Shimmer Wine Not? Nail PolishCommitting to one single nail color is tricky enough, but with this KBShimmer shade, you don’t have to be married to a flat tone. “This is a shade-shifting color,” celebrity nail artist Tracylee Percival tells us. “It changes colors depending on how the light hits it.” In fact, this formula has hints of wine, copper, gold, and green. "All of these shades are fall-friendly and look great on all complexions," she says. "I love how I never know what the dominant color will be when I am wearing this."
OPI Nail Polish in Things I've Seen In Amber-GreenPercival also loves pulling this shade out as soon as the temps drop. "This is a creamy, forest green shade that reminds me of apple picking and hiking," she says. The formula is super opaque, and two thin coats of color are all you need for a bold manicure.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Spill The WineA glass of merlot is much more satisfying when you’re holding it with matching fingertips — and Deborah Lippmann has a perfect match. “This is a beautiful berry shade that will look great with jewel-toned clothing as the season changes,” Lippmann says. When paired with a glossy top coat, your nails will be the topic of discussion at happy hour.
Pear Nova Gel Lacquer in After Party
Black nail polish is a manicure staple, but it’s easy to get bored after a week or so. In that case, opt for an onyx polish that has some oomph. Professional nail artist Charlyne Muhammad likes this new Pear Nova formula, which has a charcoal base with flecks of holographic shimmer.
Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Spice
A fall color palette would be incomplete without a shade of pumpkin spice. Paintbox founder Eleanor Langston says this brick-colored polish has been in high demand in her salon. “It’s reminiscent of the rust and cinnamon shades of fall foliage,” she says. “It has warm undertones that go well with the textures of the seasonal wools, cashmere, and suedes.” In short — it goes with every outfit, therefore we need it.
