There's only one role more intimidating than Valerian, and that's father. Actor Dane DeHaan, who stars in the upcoming Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, announced on Sunday that his daughter had been born, accompanied by adorable photos posted by himself and his wife, Anna Wood.
"Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan," Wood captioned a photo of her daughter on Instagram. "She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter!"
In the picture, Bowie poses next to a sign that reads "Today I am 2 weeks old," meaning the couple did a great job keeping their bundle of joy under wraps until they were ready to introduce her.
In addition to the announcement, Wood also posted a throwback picture of herself and Bowie two weeks prior after her birth at the hospital.
"Two weeks ago, when my heart expanded a million trillion times," she wrote.
DeHaan also used Instagram to spread the good news.
"Welcome to the world Bowie Rose DeHaan," he captioned an adorable picture of the young one snoozing.
"?You're not a baby Bowie, you're my friend?," he captioned another photo of the father-daughter duo chilling out.
It's high time DeHaan took a moment to relax with his family, since the latest trailer for Valerian shows the actor doing some pretty intense stuff. Getting to work with Rihanna, however, made it all worth it.
"Rihanna’s part is so crazy, it’s so awesome," DeHaan said at Comic-Con last summer, according to USA Today. "I worked with her the first two weeks of the shoot and whenever I told anybody what I was going to be doing, their jaws were on the floor and they were so jealous. And that’s all I can say."
While DeHaan is tight-lipped about the movie, his love for Bowie is no secret. We're crossing our fingers for more adorable father-daughter posts ahead!
