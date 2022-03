How To Create Spring 2022’s Biggest Makeup Looks For Under $50

Ever gone to the store with the intention of quickly grabbing one or two things — laundry detergent or toothpaste, for example — only to find yourself deep in the beauty aisle (and leaving with way more than what you originally came for?). First off, same. And that aisle is about to get a lot more irresistible thanks to CVS' Epic Beauty Event , which is now underway until April 9. With popular makeup, skin-care, hair care, wellness and more on sale up to 50% off, let's just say you're going to want to plan your next "quick" CVS run accordingly.