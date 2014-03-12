We’ll never abandon our zany, printed threads, but sometimes it’s really refreshing to get back to the basics. Spearheading that movement in S.F., Cuyana, the e-shop with the less-is-more sartorial ethos, encourages you to tone down your attire with an elevated approach. Sorry, pom-pom-embellished vest, we’re giving you a rest.
"By focusing on the best materials — Pima cotton from Peru, leather from Argentina — and designing in a classic yet versatile style with a special detail, our spring pieces are perfect building blocks for your wardrobe, for this season and beyond," founders Shilpa Shah and Karla Gallardo tell us.
And, with the launch of the new spring collection, Cuyana has provided a bevy of fresh reasons to start spring shopping. We know, the less-is-more mantra is easier said than done. And, with a sophisticated collection packed with well-made t-shirts, cool clutches, and wallets, you'll find a reason for every item to meld into your established wardrobe. For the brand's lesson in minimalist dressing, click through the lookbook just ahead.