New year, new workout clothes. That's how the saying goes, right? Whether or not you're looking to take advantage of Zara's winter sale or grab a new pair of boots, don't forget to update your gym wardrobe too.
If you need justification to buy something cute, when you know you'll be sweating like an absolute monster in the garment during favorite 90-minute kickboxing class or three-mile run, you've come to the right place.
Yes, these clothes are chic, with new prints, styles, and shapes for the 2020 season. But they're also super-functional. They'll help you show off your personal style in the studio or on the trails — but they'll also ensure that you get a better, more comfortable workout too.
Still on the fence? Take a peek at our picks and see if you can resist.