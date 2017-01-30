Windbreakers Are Back In A Big (& Really Stylish) Way

The theatrics of a fashion show often provide us with the inspiration to reimagine unusual clothing and the drive to approach it in more creative ways. And, more so than presenting us with a selection of pieces we need to buy, they tend to reintroduce us to ones we’ve always had but either A) have grown tired of or B) never quite figured out how to wear.
This season's resort collections brought one of those illustrious items, the windbreaker, back to life, with updated iterations allowing for experimentation. The synthetic polymers of the jacket’s nylon fabric are lightweight, waterproof, and tenacious; they endure in tricky climates and remain durable during outdoor adventure. Plus, their sleek texture is wrinkle-free and keeps its shape with wear.
But, beyond their practical use they are glossy, sporty, and colorful, and can uplift a muted look, like a traditional trench, turtleneck, and jeans. And while it retains its purpose when paired with workout pants or hiking boots, these sheen and bold options can also go more dramatically with contrasting textures, like embossed leather pants or a suede skirt.
From luxurious, unexpected styles to traditional fitness gear, we've rounded up some of our favorite windbreakers on the market. Click on to see our picks.