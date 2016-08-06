You can find them in the far back corner of a closet. Look for them shoved somewhere in the dark depths of a dresser. Release them from their lint-covered neglect in the "donate" pile. No matter where it is you've banished your overalls, it's time to dig them out. Overalls are not just novelty items, they're absolute staples. Don't believe us? Just watch. We're putting the tried-and-true work-and-play wear to the test with three fresh ways to style overalls, just in time to get you over that end-of-summer clothing fatigue. As for those creepy closet nooks? Well, we're sure you can find something else to fill in that less-than-prime real estate until winter.
