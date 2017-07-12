Just like how a set of buttons can make or break the style of a piece of clothing, the hardware makes a huge difference to the overall look of your furniture. Just think about it this way: For every cute nightstand or dresser that catches your eye in a home catalogue, the knob or handle design usually has something to do with it.
The good news is, you don't always have to splurge on new storage units to give your pad a makeover. Switching out the pulls, handles, or knobs of your drawers is one of the easiest home upgrades in the book — you simply have to unscrew the old ones and replace them — and the impact is immediate.
This quick fix also works wonderfully to visually unify any mismatched furniture. All you need to do is to make sure that the new set matches with the existing holes in your drawers. (For example, stick with one-holed knobs if your dresser came with a knob handle, so you don't have to drill in any new holes.) Click through for ten chic accessories to redecorate your drawers on the cheap.