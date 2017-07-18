10 Decorating Essentials For A Charming Backyard Wedding

For newlyweds looking to keep the cost of getting married low and the fuss to a minimum, throwing a backyard wedding is a great way to make both goals happen. Due to space restrictions, the attendance list will be limited to immediate family and close friends only, and you won't have to contend to the astronomical costs of booking a venue. Plus, wedding photos are at their most Pinterest-worthy under natural light, and you'll be getting plenty of that in an outdoor setting.