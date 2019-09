Are Cushion Compacts Making You Break Out?

"We make sure...our cushion puffs pass the antibacterial activity test to ensure [they] inhibit any contamination upon customer usage," says Laura Chen, marketing manager at Sulwhasoo . Amorepacific (which owns several other brands, including Sulwhasoo, Iope , and Laneige details its product-testing procedure on its website . "Once raw materials pass our internal standards, they undergo tests for skin irritation, photo toxicity, and skin allergies as a final process," it says. Today, Amorepacific has over 18 registered patents for its cushion-compact technology and 148 pending.Despite all the measures brands go through, other factors can impact product safety. Have you ever forgotten to screw the cap back on a jar of food, and revisited it later only to find that it had grown a forest of mold? Well, the same can happen with your makeup. So always keep your cushion compact's lid closed tightly, warns Robinson. To further prevent the growth of bacteria, he suggests always keeping your products in a cool, dry environment.After a few weeks (or months) of use, you may be tempted to give your cushion compact a cleaning like you do your makeup brushes, but Robinson advises against this. (More good news!) "You may [end up] contaminating the product," he says. Instead, he recommends replacing your cushion compact every six months. When applying the makeup, be sure to use clean hands and to wash your brushes and replace your applicator sponges regularly.According to the FDA , cosmetic companies are responsible for the safety of their products and ingredients, but it's still up to you to do your due diligence. Keep a watchful eye on your makeup. If your products are starting to smell funky, separate, or grow mold, throw them out. Your wallet may take a hit, but you'll avoid a face full of zits (or worse) come morning.