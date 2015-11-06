7 Curling Iron Tricks To Master Now

In the world of hot tools, the flat iron has always seemed like the workhorse of the bunch. Thanks to Pinterest, we're now privy to a million and one styles that we can craft with it — everything from beach waves to cute crimps. Our curling irons, on the other hand, stay tucked away under our sinks, only to be pulled out when we want, well, curls.
But, it turns out we've been all wrong about our curling irons' capabilities. The barrels of these tools can create a multitude of different styles — you just have to know how to use 'em. Ahead, find seven types of styles you can achieve with a curling iron, plus the specific gadgets that work best for each. It's time to give your flat friend a break and see what this bad boy can do.