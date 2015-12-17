There's really nothing better than getting to spend an afternoon snuggled up on the couch with your sweetie. And, as this new video from DNews explains, cuddling may have extra benefits for your health.
1. Cuddling builds trusting relationships. Cuddling causes an increased release of the hormone oxytocin, a.k.a. the "cuddle chemical." Among other things, oxytocin is known to play a role in forming bonds between people and increasing trust. So, a little extra cuddling makes us feel closer together.
2. Cuddling reduces stress. Getting a good hug can also reduce your levels of cortisol, the "stress hormone." This, in turn, keeps your immune system humming along and makes you less likely to get sick. Yep, cuddles not only keep you warm; they may also help keep colds away.
3. Cuddling may help relieve headaches. All that oxytocin may do more than just put you in a good mood. A 2010 study, in which participants were given oxytocin via a nasal spray, found that the hormone could help reduce headache pain for up to four hours. Now, the researchers are looking for a way to turn that hormone into an actual treatment for different kinds of headaches, including migraines.
But if you don't happen to have a cuddle partner on hand, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the benefits. You can try out this very soft-looking blobby pillow robot, the seal pup Paro (of Master of None fame), or Spoonr (formerly Cuddlr), an app that sets you up with real, live humans who want to cuddle. Or, if you're a little more low-tech, research suggests you can stick with your trusty teddy bear to get the same effects.
Check out the video below to get the full scoop on spooning.
