Each year, from May 6 to May 12, National Nurses Week recognizes the tireless commitment of nursing professionals 365 days a year. It’s a time for individuals, employers, healthcare workers, and community leaders to acknowledge the vast contributions and positive impact of America’s registered nurses.
That's why this Nurses Week, from May 6 to May 27, we're calling on our readers to nominate a nurse in their life for the chance to be featured in an upcoming R29 photo shoot celebrating nurses. What's more, you'll both win a $250 gift card to CuddlDuds.com.
