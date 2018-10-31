While we love the freedom of expression that comes with winter dressing, the tendency to go overboard with layering is very real — as in, instead of a stylish ensemble, we’re often left with piled-on thick fabrics that make us look somewhat frumpy and uncomfortable. But there is a solution to this conundrum! The ultimate trick to lightening up the load of winter bulkage begins with the innermost layers; that is, the very first pieces that cover your body in the cold months. Think: long johns (but make it fashion, of course). But we don't recommend just any regular leggings or shirt — for true winter-survival pieces, consider technical fibers that help retain and circulate your own body's heat. And we’ve found the innovative brand doing it the best: Cuddl Duds. All you need is one long-sleeve top and one pair of leggings from the brand's Far-Infrared Enhance line to get you through all of winter.
Let us count the ways of their greatness: They're formfitting like a second skin, come in versatile colorways, and boast moisture-wicking fibers that are brushed inside for thermal protection (and pull away unwanted sweat). The top has a hip-grazing hemline for ideal coverage and convenient tucking, while the high-waisted leggings have stirrup options, so they stay securely in place. But most impressive of all? Wearing these layers is good for you: The new technology of ceramic fibers actually enhances blood circulation and reflects far-infrared back to the skin. If that doesn’t warm you up for these cold-blooded months, we don’t know what will.
