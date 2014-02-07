If you're not into earth tones that won't wash you out, you might not be into Creatures Of The Wind's fall '14 collection. If you don't want luxe basics, you might not want to shop Creatures Of The Wind's fall '14 collection. And, if you wouldn't gravitate toward pieces that can take you from work to a fancy party, then maybe you won't want to fill your closet with everything from — you guessed it — Creatures Of The Wind's fall '14 collection. All others, read on.
Yes, designers Shane Gabier and Chris Peters served up their usual smattering of runway eye candy. The clothes are creative and whimsical but still practical enough to justify buying. They're the kinds of maxi-skirts in unlikely colors and fabrics and printed trench coats you wouldn't think to look for until they parade past you, and then (a-ha!) you need them instantly. We were especially drawn to the micro-pleats, the peacock hues, the shoes, and the fur baseball caps (!), as well as the dresses-over-skirts, which we hope to start pulling off ASAP.
Click through to see our favorites, and tell us what you think in the comments below. Then again, if you're not into flattering, feminine garb that still has an edge, well, you know.