Cozy Earth’s Very Cozy Sheet Sets & Pajamas Are 25% Off Right Now

There are several things to keep in mind when hunting for the perfect comforter: It has to be soft, of course, and it has to be warm, but not too warm. Cozy Earth's bamboo comforter has a secure inner filling guaranteed not to shift around as you toss and turn, but it's also breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. If you need that extra layer but also tend to sweat at night (it happens!), this is exactly what you need.



Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 411 reviews



Reviewers say: "Wow!! Perfect for those warmer summer nights. Keeps me cool yet just warm enough. Before using this comforter I was sweating through my sheets every night and waking up feeling uncomfortable. That has not happened once with these. Also, the material is so soft and luscious." —Ashley, Cozy Earth Reviewer