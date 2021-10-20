Cozy Earth’s Very Cozy Sheet Sets & Pajamas Are 25% Off Right Now

When it comes to bedding, the ideal is the ever-elusive, all-seasons set. Think lightweight sheets that are cozy but still breathable for hot summer nights and quilts that keep you warm in the winter but aren't too heavy for warmer weather. Oh, and it should be easy to care for and built to last for years to come. Sound like too much to ask? Cozy Earth's savvy, sustainably-made products — all currently on major 20 to 25% markdown — manage to be cozy while still providing year-round comfort. The brand's secret? Bamboo.
Not all bamboo is created equal, but Cozy Earth's bestselling bedding, pajamas, and more are hypoallergenic and naturally resistant to bacteria, dust mites, and bedbugs. The bamboo fibers are longer, which means your sheets aren't liable to tear or pill. And, most notably, they're guaranteed to regulate temperature. Reviewers say they sleep two to three degrees cooler with Cozy Earth's breathable bamboo sheets and comforters, all while enjoying what they describe as "the softest bedding ever." Quality sheets aren't cheap, but getting a good night's sleep is priceless, and this sale is too good to pass up: Not only are these silky-soft sheets (and pajamas!) up to 25% off, but new buyers can unlock an additional 10% off their first purchase just by subscribing to Cozy Earth's newsletter. Here are our two picks from the sale perfect for your bed all year. Bonus: They're highly rated and customer-approved.
Cozy Earth's bestselling sheets are made out of viscose from bamboo — which doesn't just mean this set is super-soft. Bamboo naturally wicks moisture, resists dust mites, and prevents bacteria, keeping your sheets clean, odor-free, and hypoallergenic. They're also durable enough to last you years. Reviewers agree that these sheets are worth the price tag, but at a 20% discount, there's even more reason to treat yourself to these soft, strong, and stain-resistant sheets.
Ratings: 5 out of 5 stars and 2,398 reviews
Reviewers say: "Easily the softest sheets we’ve ever owned. It’s a little on the pricy side but honestly worth every dime! No doubt every single buyer will love these. We are hot sleepers and we just cannot go without these sheets now. Buyer for life! The cooling effect makes sleeping through the night so much easier." –Amanda, Cozy Earth Reviewer
There are several things to keep in mind when hunting for the perfect comforter: It has to be soft, of course, and it has to be warm, but not too warm. Cozy Earth's bamboo comforter has a secure inner filling guaranteed not to shift around as you toss and turn, but it's also breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. If you need that extra layer but also tend to sweat at night (it happens!), this is exactly what you need.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 411 reviews
Reviewers say: "Wow!! Perfect for those warmer summer nights. Keeps me cool yet just warm enough. Before using this comforter I was sweating through my sheets every night and waking up feeling uncomfortable. That has not happened once with these. Also, the material is so soft and luscious." —Ashley, Cozy Earth Reviewer
Looking to up your bedding game? You might not consider a mattress pad an essential purchase, but one as sleek, comfortable, and light as this one can make a subtle, meaningful difference in your ability to sleep well, all while staying cool all throughout the night. Even Cozy Earth's most skeptical reviewers say they're officially converted.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 150 reviews
Reviewers say: "I have never had a mattress pad before - I always thought just having sheets was fine, but oh my gosh, the mattress pad keeps me EVEN COOLER than just the sheets and comforter. It's so comfy and soft; I can't live without it. I'm sleeping much better already." —Lisa, Cozy Earth Reviewer
As autumn makes way for winter, you might find yourself canceling plans in favor of curling up with a book, a cup of tea (or glass of wine), and your favorite scented candle. But first, you need the perfect loungewear. Cozy Earth's pajamas are as soft and silky as the brand's bedding, and just as breathable. As it turns out, it is possible to feel bundled up without accidentally sweltering.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,535 reviews
Reviewers say: "I absolutely love my pajama set from Cozy Earth. It is the most comfortable pajama I have ever worn. The texture is extremely soft! My most favorite thing about them is that I don’t get hot or clammy while sleeping in them since they are temperature regulating. Hands down my favorite pajamas that I own!" —Kelsey, Cozy Earth Reviewer
Cozy Earth's multipurpose robe will keep you warm out of the shower, cool and night, and cozy around the house, whether you're lounging in bed or cooking breakfast. Like the brand's other products, this robe is easy to wash, long-lasting, and not too heavy. Oh, and did I mention it has pockets?
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 161 reviews
Reviewers say: "Such a soft, slinky feel and it keeps me warm without overheating me. Love the loose fit sleeves and that they are a bit cropped beyween the elbow and wrist so I'm not having to pull them back when I do things like dishes." —Gabrielle, Cozy Earth Reviewer
