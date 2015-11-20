Whether you've been waiting all fall for the temperatures to dive below freezing or you're looking at the coming winter with dread, we can all agree on one thing: Love it or hate it, winter is majorly improved by comfy lodgings. Summer is for the outdoors, but winter is for a blanket and a good book (or your latest Netflix binge-watch). It's also the perfect time to upgrade your space with some comfortable accents, like pillows and throw blankets.
We've rounded up the coziest rooms on Instagram, to give you serious design inspiration. Check them out and get ready to live the #snuglife until spring.
We've rounded up the coziest rooms on Instagram, to give you serious design inspiration. Check them out and get ready to live the #snuglife until spring.