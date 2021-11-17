10 Gifts For The Friend Who Likes To Cancel Plans & Stay In

It might be slightly too early for an end-of-the-year recap (soon!), but we already know someone who's earned a place on the 2021 social-media highlights reel: the chill girl, who ruled the fiber-optic network by staying in, prioritizing her rest and well-being, and being largely unproblematic because, you know, she wasn't even out enough to cause any trouble.
We all know and love one IRL, so this holiday season, we're celebrating her dedication to R&R with some gifts from Victoria's Secret PINK, whose cozy sleep sets, couch-to-bed-soft joggers, and more would all make ready additions to her built-to-lounge wardrobe. Ahead, see the ultra-comfy picks we'd give her — maybe even bundled up in a sherpa blanket, so she can just unwrap, lie down, and get right back to relaxing.