Story from Dedicated Feature
created in partnership with cuddl duds

A Lesson In Fall Layering: 6 Outfits That Are An Ode To Cozy Comfort

Jenna Igneri
There are countless reasons to love fall…there’s the return of apple cider donuts, for one, or the way the trees transform from lush and green to fiery seemingly overnight. But of the many pros of this transitional season, there is one undeniable con: It's cold, which requires us to rethink our wardrobes, especially when it's not quite time to bundle up for winter's near-freezing conditions. How do we partake in our favorite autumnal activities — leaf peeping, day hiking, and various fruit and squash picking — while remaining both comfortable and warm? What outfits can mimic cocooning ourselves in our favorite throw blanket while still looking polished and presentable? How can we achieve peak coziness, sans Michelin Man-level bulkiness?
Advertisement
The obvious answer: layers. That's why we teamed up with Cuddl Duds, purveyors of the comfiest, softest layerables around, to compile a list of chic-yet-cozy outfit ideas that expertly mix and match fabrics, textures, and colors. Keep reading for your guide to cold-weather dressing — toasty thermals, fleece, and base layers abound — and hear first-hand from models Summer Reed and Albelis Reyes Guzman about what makes these looks so perfect for fall.

A Monochromatic “Groutfit” With A Pop Of Color

The problem with a monochromatic layered look is that one wrong move can land you in bland and boring territory. The key is to mix shades, prints, and textures. Take this “groutfit” — an all-gray outfit — for example. Layering a gray leopard crewneck over a charcoal turtleneck adds depth, while plushy socks and a velour headband provide some variety in terms of texture. Still, we stand by adding a single pop of color to an otherwise neutral ensemble. May we suggest a cloud-like sherpa coat to round out the look?

“I love the color gray, and a monochromatic look is one of my favorite ways to wear it — especially when every layer is so, so soft."

Summer
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Leggings
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Curly Sherpa Shawl-collar Coat
$96.00$160.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Midweight Crew Socks
$12.60$18.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Velour Ruched Headband
$18.75$25.00
Kohl's

Head-To-Toe Fleece

If there’s one thing we love about fall weather, it’s that we can pile on layer after layer of the softest fleece to stay warm rather than rely on a bulky jacket. The trick to nailing an all-over fleece look is beginning with a soft and stretchy base layer — preferably a turtleneck — and then working in your fluffier pieces. Layer on a fleece henley (worn open to show off that turtleneck), followed by a fleece vest. Finish it off with fleece leggings — and maybe a pop of color through an accessory, such as a sherpa-lined glove.
Advertisement

“Is there anything cozier than head-to-toe fleece? This look is comfy enough for lounging indoors, yet stylish enough to wear out."

Albelis
shop 7 products
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Mock Henley Long Sleeve Top With S...
$43.20$54.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Full Zippered Vest
$28.80$36.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
$27.20$34.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Geometric Fair Isle & Sol...
$13.30$19.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Double Plush Velour & Sherpa Cuff Gloves
$21.28$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Throw
$23.99$49.99
Kohl's

Co-Ords That Are Toasty, Not Bulky

Have a day of outdoor fall activities planned? Opt for a soft-and-stretchy-yet-cozy coordinating set for comfortable hiking, pumpkin picking, and everything in between. An adjustable neckline allows for a variety of styling options, while the longer length and thumbholes provide extra warmth. Complete this layered look by slipping on your favorite puffer, matching sherpa hat, and socks — it doesn’t get much cozier than that.

“I love how easy it is to layer with this super-soft tunic; the thumbholes are a cozy bonus.”

Summer
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Ultra Cozy Long Sleeve Cowlneck Tunic Top
$44.80$56.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Ultra Cozy Leggings
$32.00$40.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Long Hooded Puffer Coat
$96.00$160.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Reindeer Fair Isle Crew S...
$13.30$19.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Cuff & Velour Crown Hat
$24.00$32.00
Kohl's

Cozy Base Layers, Chic Outer Layers

Whether your day consists of strolling through the neighborhood farmer’s market or meeting friends for an outdoor brunch, know that it is possible to put together an outfit that’s both warm and stylish enough for any social gathering — it all depends on what you choose for your outermost layers. Here, a solid crewneck and leggings serve as a second-skin base, while a printed top and fuzzy faux fur moto jacket help elevate the look.

“I seek comfort whenever I leave the house, but that doesn’t mean I need to sacrifice style. Throwing on a cozy moto jacket and combat boots over soft, layerable pieces can really dress up an otherwise casual look.”

Albelis
shop 4 products
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck...
$21.28$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck...
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleece Faux-fur Moto Jacket
$96.00$160.00
Kohl's

Thermals That Feel Like Home

There’s something to be said about dressing for yourself, even if it’s just to hang around the house with your morning cup of coffee. To bring the comfort of indoors with you outdoors, we recommend throwing on some classic thermal co-ords in a fun fair isle print — a set cute enough to actually venture outside in. Thumbholes allow you to curl up on the porch with a good book sans gloves, while the addition of a super-soft scarf and beanie up the coziness factor.

“Wearing a look that’s both comfy and cute, like this printed set, is my fall style vibe, especially for when I’m lounging around outdoors. It makes me feel more confident.”

Summer
shop 4 products
Cuddl Duds
Long Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Thermal Top
$28.80$36.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Leggings
$28.80$36.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Chenille Knit Beanie With Pom
$24.00$32.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Chenille Infinity Scarf
$33.75$45.00
Kohl's

Versatile Neutrals With An Unexpected Print

Layering neutrals is always a reliable outfit formula (because, obviously, you can count on black, beige, and white to work together), but it’s also safe. Mix things up with an unexpected (albeit cold weather-centric) print, like checker, in a deep, autumnal red. A white base layer helps the top pop and provides much-needed warmth; finish off the look with a teddy bear-adjacent coat and leather gloves.

“When it comes to cold weather layering, I love to add at least one bold item to break up a neutral look — and keep me extra warm, of course.”

Albelis
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck...
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck...
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$30.40$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Cozy Sherpa Hooded Anorak Jacket
$66.00$110.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Geometric Fair Isle Solid...
$13.30$19.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Faux-fur Cuff Leather Gloves
$39.00$52.00
Kohl's
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement