Drift Off To The Best Sleep Of Your Life With Cozy Earth — I Know I Did

Of course, it's easy to question whether or not investing in admittedly pricey pajamas and bedding is worth it. For the skeptics, I'm here to declare that it 100% is. Not only are Cozy Earth's products high-quality, they're made from sustainably-sourced materials like bamboo that'll last you for years. Even Oprah has her own list of favorites from Cozy Earth. And while I won't claim to even be worthy of breathing the same air as Oprah, at least our shared love of the Cozy Earth line means I have something in common with the inimitable Ms. Winfrey. Did I mention that Cozy Earth is currently having its? Read on for my Cozy Earth review and find out why this is one bedroom splurge you definitely shouldn't sleep on.