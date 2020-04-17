The goal is to pay off your debt eventually. But if you are needing to keep more cash on hand, save versus sending it to debt that you can restructure. Lenders are working with people now because they realize the financial strain that a lot of their borrowers are under. So you could potentially call your credit card companies, home loan companies and car companies, and they may be able to work with you — meaning put your debt payments on hold or renegotiate something where instead of sending the payment to your debt company, you can keep that payment for cash on hand, but you have to talk to them first. A lot of companies are working with people because they understand a lot of people are facing the same challenges right now.