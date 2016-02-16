Simple Makeup Looks COVERGIRL Products

Take a moment and do an inventory of your makeup stash. What's in it? If you're like us, you'll find a mix of your trusty go-tos (read: whittled-down eyeliner) and still-in-the-wrapper impulse buys (we're looking at you, blue lipstick). It's a fact: Some products you use like there's no tomorrow and some you're still saving for that inevitable "experimental phase" or YouTube tutorial you've had bookmarked for months.
We're going to be bad beauty editors for a second and let you in on a secret: You don't need all these products. In fact, you can create just as many looks with five essentials as you can 20. To start, look for buys that are inherently versatile and have strong color payoff, so you can either amp up or tone down your makeup depending on the scenario (and how hard you want to slay). Here, makeup artist Brit Cochran used a COVERGIRL eyeshadow palette, mascara, dual-ended eyeliner, blush, and lip balm that all have a rich finish and feel (minus the high price tag) to create five distinctly different looks. Click on to see her makeup magic ahead, then give yourself permission to ditch that rainbow lipstick.
